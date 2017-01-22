Large Cap Wireless Communications: Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Summary

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vodafone Group Plc stated a price of 25.79 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

Vodafone Group Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 71985.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 6433.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vodafone Group Plc stands at -21.58% while the 52-week low stands at 6.70%.

The performance week for Vodafone Group Plc is at -3.23% and the performance month is at 2.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.22% and -12.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.57%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vodafone Group Plc is 1.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.43%.

The volatility (week) for Vodafone Group Plc is at 0.77% and the volatility (month) is at 0.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vodafone Group Plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.81 and the float short is at 0.20%.

Vodafone Group Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -170.40%.