Large Market Cap Highlights of the day: TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) | Wednesday July 12, 2017

With a market cap of 20.35 B, TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has a large market cap size. TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 06/11/1996. TELUS Corporation is in the Wireless Communications industry and Technology sector. Average volume for TELUS Corporation, is 443.23, and so far today it has a volume of 80568. Performance year to date since the 06/11/1996 is 8.13%.

To help you determine whether TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.68 and forward P/E is 11.93. PEG perhaps more useful shows that TELUS Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.25. P/S ratio is 2.06 and the P/B ratio is 3.25. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 33.21 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is trading at, 34.91 (1.36% today), TELUS Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.23%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 85.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.41% after growing -9.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.10%, and 2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 591, and the number of shares float is 590. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 0.74%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.84. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.60%, and also a return on investment of 6.10%.

The ability for TELUS Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.51 and total debt/equity is 1.7. In terms of margins, TELUS Corporation has a gross margin of 56.00%, with its operating margin at 14.00%, and TELUS Corporation has a profit margin of 10.00%.

The 52 week high is 0.10%, with 15.18% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.92% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.46%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.