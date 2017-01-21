Leading stocks in today’s market: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Medical Appliances & Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Abbott Laboratories NYSE:ABT Medical Appliances & Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Abbott Laboratories ABT Medical Appliances & Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ABT Medical Appliances & Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 60.84, which in return shows a value of 16.71 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Abbott Laboratories NYSE:ABT is valued at 6.19 with a P/S value of 3.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.62% that has a Payout Ratio of 112.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.67, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 53.50%. Abbott Laboratories ABT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -10.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.82% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Abbott Laboratories NYSE:ABT Medical Appliances & Equipment is currently valued at 3.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.70%. The Current Ratio of Abbott Laboratories NYSE:ABT Medical Appliances & Equipment is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.29 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.70% and a Gross Margin of 56.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.52% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.59%.

The current Stock Price for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment is 40.46 with a change in price of 0.15%. Abbott Laboratories ABT showed a Day High of -2.32% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.94%. Its 52-Week High was -10.50% and 52-Week Low was 15.23%.

