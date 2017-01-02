Leading stocks in today’s market: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Information Technology Services has a market capitalization valued at Information Technology Services. As the outstanding stock of Accenture plc NYSE:ACN Information Technology Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Accenture plc ACN Information Technology Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ACN Information Technology Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Information Technology Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.34, which in return shows a value of 18.3 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Accenture plc NYSE:ACN is valued at 1.74 with a P/S value of 2.15.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Information Technology Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.07% that has a Payout Ratio of 33.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.76, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 35.40%. Accenture plc ACN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.21% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 13.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.97% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Accenture plc NYSE:ACN Information Technology Services is currently valued at 21.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 58.10%. The Current Ratio of Accenture plc NYSE:ACN Information Technology Services is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Information Technology Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.30% and a Gross Margin of 29.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.51% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.90%.

The current Stock Price for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Information Technology Services is 117.13 with a change in price of 0.10%. Accenture plc ACN showed a Day High of -6.83% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.29%. Its 52-Week High was -6.83% and 52-Week Low was 30.74%.