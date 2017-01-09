Leading stocks in today’s market: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Multimedia & Graphics Software has a market capitalization valued at Multimedia & Graphics Software. As the outstanding stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. NASDAQ:ATVI Multimedia & Graphics Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI Multimedia & Graphics Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ATVI Multimedia & Graphics Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Multimedia & Graphics Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 32.94, which in return shows a value of 17.98 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Activision Blizzard, Inc. NASDAQ:ATVI is valued at 1.47 with a P/S value of 4.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Multimedia & Graphics Software prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.69% that has a Payout Ratio of 36.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.15, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 5.90%. Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.64% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 28.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 22.47% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Activision Blizzard, Inc. NASDAQ:ATVI Multimedia & Graphics Software is currently valued at 6.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.00%. The Current Ratio of Activision Blizzard, Inc. NASDAQ:ATVI Multimedia & Graphics Software is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.55 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Multimedia & Graphics Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 24.40% and a Gross Margin of 63.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 17.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.66% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.54%.

The current Stock Price for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Multimedia & Graphics Software is 37.91 with a change in price of -0.08%. Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI showed a Day High of -16.77% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.94%. Its 52-Week High was -16.77% and 52-Week Low was 44.28%.