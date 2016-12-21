Leading stocks in today’s market: Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Electronics. As the outstanding stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. NYSE:AYI Diversified Electronics is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI Diversified Electronics. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AYI Diversified Electronics and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics has a Price Earning Ratio of 34.96, which in return shows a value of 20.03 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Acuity Brands, Inc. NYSE:AYI is valued at 1.52 with a P/S value of 3.08.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.22% that has a Payout Ratio of 7.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.63, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 30.10%. Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 21.85% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 22.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 23.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Acuity Brands, Inc. NYSE:AYI Diversified Electronics is currently valued at 10.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.00%. The Current Ratio of Acuity Brands, Inc. NYSE:AYI Diversified Electronics is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.21 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.21.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.40% and a Gross Margin of 43.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -5.15% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.90%.

The current Stock Price for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics is 230.87 with a change in price of -0.37%. Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI showed a Day High of -11.69% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.45%. Its 52-Week High was -17.76% and 52-Week Low was 36.48%.