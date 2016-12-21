Leading stocks in today’s market: Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software has a market capitalization valued at Application Software. As the outstanding stock of Adobe Systems Incorporated NASDAQ:ADBE Application Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Adobe Systems Incorporated ADBE Application Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ADBE Application Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 53.88, which in return shows a value of 22.05 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Adobe Systems Incorporated NASDAQ:ADBE is valued at 1.76 with a P/S value of 9.61.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.96, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 135.20%. Adobe Systems Incorporated ADBE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 25.81% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -3.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 30.61% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Adobe Systems Incorporated NASDAQ:ADBE Application Software is currently valued at 8.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.40%. The Current Ratio of Adobe Systems Incorporated NASDAQ:ADBE Application Software is 2.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.26 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 23.60% and a Gross Margin of 85.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 17.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.75% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.19%.

The current Stock Price for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software is 104.94 with a change in price of -0.78%. Adobe Systems Incorporated ADBE showed a Day High of -5.54% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.08%. Its 52-Week High was -5.54% and 52-Week Low was 47.24%.