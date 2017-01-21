Leading stocks in today’s market: AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) Life Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Life Insurance. As the outstanding stock of AEGON N.V. NYSE:AEG Life Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of AEGON N.V. AEG Life Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AEG Life Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) Life Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.6, which in return shows a value of 7.75 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for AEGON N.V. NYSE:AEG is valued at 0.53 with a P/S value of 0.18.

AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) Life Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.39% that has a Payout Ratio of 121.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.23, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -21.00%. AEGON N.V. AEG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 104.12% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -19.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 44.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for AEGON N.V. NYSE:AEG Life Insurance is currently valued at 0.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 1.10%. The Current Ratio of AEGON N.V. NYSE:AEG Life Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.55 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) Life Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 1.20% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 0.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.97% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.25%.

The current Stock Price for AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) Life Insurance is 5.38 with a change in price of -0.19%. AEGON N.V. AEG showed a Day High of -5.94% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 26.00%. Its 52-Week High was -5.94% and 52-Week Low was 65.91%.