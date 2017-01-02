Leading stocks in today’s market: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Accident & Health Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Accident & Health Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Aflac Incorporated NYSE:AFL Accident & Health Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Aflac Incorporated AFL Accident & Health Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AFL Accident & Health Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Accident & Health Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 11.05, which in return shows a value of 10.73 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Aflac Incorporated NYSE:AFL is valued at 1.53 with a P/S value of 1.3.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Accident & Health Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.47% that has a Payout Ratio of 25.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.3, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -10.00%. Aflac Incorporated AFL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -5.68% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.21% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Aflac Incorporated NYSE:AFL Accident & Health Insurance is currently valued at 2.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.40%. The Current Ratio of Aflac Incorporated NYSE:AFL Accident & Health Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.25 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.25.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Accident & Health Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.68% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.14%.

The current Stock Price for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Accident & Health Insurance is 69.6 with a change in price of -0.33%. Aflac Incorporated AFL showed a Day High of -5.38% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.11%. Its 52-Week High was -6.02% and 52-Week Low was 30.73%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

