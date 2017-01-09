Leading stocks in today’s market: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Gold has a market capitalization valued at Gold. As the outstanding stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE:AEM Gold is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM Gold. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AEM Gold and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Gold has a Price Earning Ratio of 126.45, which in return shows a value of 51.66 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE:AEM is valued at 2.87 with a P/S value of 4.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Gold prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.89% that has a Payout Ratio of 94.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.36, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -73.20%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 40.61% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -43.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 44.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE:AEM Gold is currently valued at 1.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 1.90%. The Current Ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE:AEM Gold is 2.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.24 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Gold exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.00% and a Gross Margin of 52.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.04% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.84%.

The current Stock Price for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Gold is 44.89 with a change in price of -1.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM showed a Day High of -15.37% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 28.07%. Its 52-Week High was -24.99% and 52-Week Low was 73.42%.