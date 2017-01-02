Leading stocks in today’s market: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines has a market capitalization valued at Regional Airlines. As the outstanding stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. NYSE:ALK Regional Airlines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK Regional Airlines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ALK Regional Airlines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.43, which in return shows a value of 13.57 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Alaska Air Group, Inc. NYSE:ALK is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.89.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.24% that has a Payout Ratio of 14.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 7.14, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 48.20%. Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -7.81% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 30.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -0.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Alaska Air Group, Inc. NYSE:ALK Regional Airlines is currently valued at 12.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 26.90%. The Current Ratio of Alaska Air Group, Inc. NYSE:ALK Regional Airlines is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines exhibits an Operating Margin of 23.60% and a Gross Margin of 46.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 24.68%.

The current Stock Price for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines is 88.73 with a change in price of 0.23%. Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK showed a Day High of -3.44% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 28.86%. Its 52-Week High was -3.44% and 52-Week Low was 64.07%.