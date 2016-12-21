Leading stocks in today’s market: Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals has a market capitalization valued at Specialty Chemicals. As the outstanding stock of Albemarle Corporation NYSE:ALB Specialty Chemicals is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Albemarle Corporation ALB Specialty Chemicals. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ALB Specialty Chemicals and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.54, which in return shows a value of 22.13 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Albemarle Corporation NYSE:ALB is valued at 1.9 with a P/S value of 3.47.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.37% that has a Payout Ratio of 62.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.09, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 17.10%. Albemarle Corporation ALB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.75% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -2.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.25% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Albemarle Corporation NYSE:ALB Specialty Chemicals is currently valued at 2.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.80%. The Current Ratio of Albemarle Corporation NYSE:ALB Specialty Chemicals is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.92 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.05.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals exhibits an Operating Margin of 23.40% and a Gross Margin of 36.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.15% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 14.68%.

The current Stock Price for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals is 89.24 with a change in price of -0.11%. Albemarle Corporation ALB showed a Day High of -2.93% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.32%. Its 52-Week High was -2.93% and 52-Week Low was 98.10%.