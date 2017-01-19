Leading stocks in today’s market: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Biotechnology has a market capitalization valued at Biotechnology. As the outstanding stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ:ALXN Biotechnology is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALXN Biotechnology. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ALXN Biotechnology and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Biotechnology has a Price Earning Ratio of 82.5, which in return shows a value of 24.38 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ:ALXN is valued at 4.94 with a P/S value of 10.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Biotechnology prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.65, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -79.50%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALXN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.26% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 16.69% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ:ALXN Biotechnology is currently valued at 3.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 1.60%. The Current Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ:ALXN Biotechnology is 2.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.34 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.38.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Biotechnology exhibits an Operating Margin of 23.90% and a Gross Margin of 91.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.97% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.64%.

The current Stock Price for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Biotechnology is 134.66 with a change in price of -0.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALXN showed a Day High of -7.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 23.41%. Its 52-Week High was -17.74% and 52-Week Low was 23.41%.