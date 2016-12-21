Leading stocks in today’s market: Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes has a market capitalization valued at Cigarettes. As the outstanding stock of Altria Group, Inc. NYSE:MO Cigarettes is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Altria Group, Inc. MO Cigarettes. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MO Cigarettes and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.31, which in return shows a value of 20.2 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Altria Group, Inc. NYSE:MO is valued at 3.07 with a P/S value of 5.09.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.62% that has a Payout Ratio of 86.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.66, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 4.30%. Altria Group, Inc. MO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.93% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.25% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Altria Group, Inc. NYSE:MO Cigarettes is currently valued at 15.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 33.70%. The Current Ratio of Altria Group, Inc. NYSE:MO Cigarettes is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 4.71 with the Total Debt/Equity of 4.71.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes exhibits an Operating Margin of 30.70% and a Gross Margin of 44.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 20.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.03% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.34%.

The current Stock Price for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes is 67.48 with a change in price of 0.20%. Altria Group, Inc. MO showed a Day High of -0.57% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.74%. Its 52-Week High was -2.90% and 52-Week Low was 23.62%.