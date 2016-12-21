Leading stocks in today’s market: Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Beverages – Brewers has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Brewers. As the outstanding stock of Ambev S.A. NYSE:ABEV Beverages – Brewers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ambev S.A. ABEV Beverages – Brewers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ABEV Beverages – Brewers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Beverages – Brewers has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.56, which in return shows a value of 18.58 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ambev S.A. NYSE:ABEV is valued at 7.19 with a P/S value of 5.37.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Beverages – Brewers prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.07% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 0.22, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -4.20%. Ambev S.A. ABEV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.00% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -26.09% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ambev S.A. NYSE:ABEV Beverages – Brewers is currently valued at *TBA. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of *TBA. The Current Ratio of Ambev S.A. NYSE:ABEV Beverages – Brewers is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Beverages – Brewers exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -9.88% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -12.71%.

The current Stock Price for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Beverages – Brewers is 4.86 with a change in price of 0.62%. Ambev S.A. ABEV showed a Day High of -23.34% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.40%. Its 52-Week High was -23.34% and 52-Week Low was 25.91%.