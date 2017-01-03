Leading stocks in today’s market: Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of Ameren Corporation NYSE:AEE Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ameren Corporation AEE Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AEE Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.57, which in return shows a value of 19.02 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ameren Corporation NYSE:AEE is valued at 3.46 with a P/S value of 2.12.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.35% that has a Payout Ratio of 63.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.68, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -1.00%. Ameren Corporation AEE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.18% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 32.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.65% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ameren Corporation NYSE:AEE Electric Utilities is currently valued at 2.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.20%. The Current Ratio of Ameren Corporation NYSE:AEE Electric Utilities is 0.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.92 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.06.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.80% and a Gross Margin of 85.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.64% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.81%.

The current Stock Price for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Electric Utilities is 52.46 with a change in price of -0.19%. Ameren Corporation AEE showed a Day High of -0.57% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.69%. Its 52-Week High was -1.28% and 52-Week Low was 30.92%.