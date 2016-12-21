Leading stocks in today’s market: America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications has a market capitalization valued at Wireless Communications. As the outstanding stock of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:AMX Wireless Communications is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. AMX Wireless Communications. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AMX Wireless Communications and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.78, which in return shows a value of 15.3 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:AMX is valued at 1.01 with a P/S value of 0.92.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.16% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.45, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -21.30%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. AMX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 72.00% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -14.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 27.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:AMX Wireless Communications is currently valued at 2.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.40%. The Current Ratio of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:AMX Wireless Communications is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.45.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.40% and a Gross Margin of 36.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.95% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.39%.

The current Stock Price for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications is 12.44 with a change in price of -0.52%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. AMX showed a Day High of -8.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.84%. Its 52-Week High was -20.09% and 52-Week Low was 14.29%.