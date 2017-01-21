Leading stocks in today’s market: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines has a market capitalization valued at Major Airlines. As the outstanding stock of American Airlines Group Inc. NASDAQ:AAL Major Airlines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL Major Airlines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:AAL Major Airlines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines has a Price Earning Ratio of 5.16, which in return shows a value of 10.39 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for American Airlines Group Inc. NASDAQ:AAL is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.63.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.83% that has a Payout Ratio of 4.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 9.31, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 182.00%. American Airlines Group Inc. AAL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -18.73% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 57.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for American Airlines Group Inc. NASDAQ:AAL Major Airlines is currently valued at 11.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 34.90%. The Current Ratio of American Airlines Group Inc. NASDAQ:AAL Major Airlines is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 4.91 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.32.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.00% and a Gross Margin of 36.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.93% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 26.44%.

The current Stock Price for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines is 48 with a change in price of 1.57%. American Airlines Group Inc. AAL showed a Day High of -5.21% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.08%. Its 52-Week High was -5.21% and 52-Week Low was 94.23%.