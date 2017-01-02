Leading stocks in today’s market: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Property & Casualty Insurance. As the outstanding stock of American International Group, Inc. NYSE:AIG Property & Casualty Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of American International Group, Inc. AIG Property & Casualty Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AIG Property & Casualty Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 122.76, which in return shows a value of 12.06 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for American International Group, Inc. NYSE:AIG is valued at 6.87 with a P/S value of 1.25.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.96% that has a Payout Ratio of 230.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.53, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -68.60%. American International Group, Inc. AIG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 43.92% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -58.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.88% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for American International Group, Inc. NYSE:AIG Property & Casualty Insurance is currently valued at 0.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.00%. The Current Ratio of American International Group, Inc. NYSE:AIG Property & Casualty Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.36 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.36.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 2.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 0.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.28% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.49%.

The current Stock Price for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance is 65.31 with a change in price of -0.29%. American International Group, Inc. AIG showed a Day High of -2.57% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.45%. Its 52-Week High was -2.57% and 52-Week Low was 36.33%.