Leading stocks in today’s market: American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of American Tower Corporation NYSE:AMT REIT – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of American Tower Corporation AMT REIT – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AMT REIT – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 53.13, which in return shows a value of 38.3 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for American Tower Corporation NYSE:AMT is valued at 1.6 with a P/S value of 8.22.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.20% that has a Payout Ratio of 103.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.99, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -29.80%. American Tower Corporation AMT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 32.33% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 33.27% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for American Tower Corporation NYSE:AMT REIT – Diversified is currently valued at 3.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.80%. The Current Ratio of American Tower Corporation NYSE:AMT REIT – Diversified is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.75 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.78.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 32.00% and a Gross Margin of 70.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.81% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.37%.

The current Stock Price for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified is 105.68 with a change in price of -0.67%. American Tower Corporation AMT showed a Day High of -10.02% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.56%. Its 52-Week High was -10.02% and 52-Week Low was 29.81%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment