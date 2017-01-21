Leading stocks in today’s market: American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of American Tower Corporation NYSE:AMT REIT – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of American Tower Corporation AMT REIT – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AMT REIT – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 52.39, which in return shows a value of 37.99 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for American Tower Corporation NYSE:AMT is valued at 1.57 with a P/S value of 8.11.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.23% that has a Payout Ratio of 103.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.99, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -29.80%. American Tower Corporation AMT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 31.50% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 33.27% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for American Tower Corporation NYSE:AMT REIT – Diversified is currently valued at 3.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.80%. The Current Ratio of American Tower Corporation NYSE:AMT REIT – Diversified is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.75 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.78.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 32.00% and a Gross Margin of 70.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.23% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.52%.

The current Stock Price for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) REIT – Diversified is 104.2 with a change in price of -0.23%. American Tower Corporation AMT showed a Day High of -10.30% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.49%. Its 52-Week High was -11.76% and 52-Week Low was 27.29%.