Leading stocks in today’s market: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Water Utilities. As the outstanding stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. NYSE:AWK Water Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK Water Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AWK Water Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.51, which in return shows a value of 23.68 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for American Water Works Company, Inc. NYSE:AWK is valued at 3.64 with a P/S value of 3.89.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.09% that has a Payout Ratio of 54.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.62, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 10.60%. American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.75% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 12.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.57% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for American Water Works Company, Inc. NYSE:AWK Water Utilities is currently valued at 2.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.60%. The Current Ratio of American Water Works Company, Inc. NYSE:AWK Water Utilities is 0.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.12 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.31.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 32.40% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.69% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.32%.

The current Stock Price for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Water Utilities is 71.93 with a change in price of 0.08%. American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK showed a Day High of -5.50% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.63%. Its 52-Week High was -14.77% and 52-Week Low was 23.54%.