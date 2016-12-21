Leading stocks in today’s market: AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Drugs Wholesale has a market capitalization valued at Drugs Wholesale. As the outstanding stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation NYSE:ABC Drugs Wholesale is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC Drugs Wholesale. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ABC Drugs Wholesale and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Drugs Wholesale has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.53, which in return shows a value of 12.37 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for AmerisourceBergen Corporation NYSE:ABC is valued at 1.38 with a P/S value of 0.12.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Drugs Wholesale prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.84% that has a Payout Ratio of 20.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.33, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.30%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.51% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 20.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.07% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation NYSE:ABC Drugs Wholesale is currently valued at 4.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 23.60%. The Current Ratio of AmerisourceBergen Corporation NYSE:ABC Drugs Wholesale is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.82 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.1.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Drugs Wholesale exhibits an Operating Margin of 1.00% and a Gross Margin of 3.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.71% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.98%.

The current Stock Price for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Drugs Wholesale is 78.85 with a change in price of -0.57%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC showed a Day High of -4.07% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.85%. Its 52-Week High was -24.21% and 52-Week Low was 15.85%.