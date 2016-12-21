Leading stocks in today’s market: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Diversified Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Machinery. As the outstanding stock of AMETEK, Inc. NYSE:AME Diversified Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of AMETEK, Inc. AME Diversified Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AME Diversified Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Diversified Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.59, which in return shows a value of 20.06 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for AMETEK, Inc. NYSE:AME is valued at 2.08 with a P/S value of 3.01.

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Diversified Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.73% that has a Payout Ratio of 15.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.29, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 3.40%. AMETEK, Inc. AME measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.08% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 15.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.38% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for AMETEK, Inc. NYSE:AME Diversified Machinery is currently valued at 7.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.30%. The Current Ratio of AMETEK, Inc. NYSE:AME Diversified Machinery is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.46 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.64.

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Diversified Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.70% and a Gross Margin of 35.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.98% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.71%.

The current Stock Price for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Diversified Machinery is 49.36 with a change in price of -0.22%. AMETEK, Inc. AME showed a Day High of -3.71% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.44%. Its 52-Week High was -9.08% and 52-Week Low was 16.14%.