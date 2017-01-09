Leading stocks in today’s market: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Biotechnology has a market capitalization valued at Biotechnology. As the outstanding stock of Amgen Inc. NASDAQ:AMGN Biotechnology is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Amgen Inc. AMGN Biotechnology. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:AMGN Biotechnology and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Biotechnology has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.66, which in return shows a value of 12.58 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Amgen Inc. NASDAQ:AMGN is valued at 2.13 with a P/S value of 5.19.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Biotechnology prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.93% that has a Payout Ratio of 37.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 10.01, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 35.20%. Amgen Inc. AMGN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.86% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 13.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.34% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Amgen Inc. NASDAQ:AMGN Biotechnology is currently valued at 10.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.50%. The Current Ratio of Amgen Inc. NASDAQ:AMGN Biotechnology is 4.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 4.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.99 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.15.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Biotechnology exhibits an Operating Margin of 41.40% and a Gross Margin of 81.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 33.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.38% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.17%.

The current Stock Price for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Biotechnology is 156.78 with a change in price of 2.48%. Amgen Inc. AMGN showed a Day High of -2.33% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 18.11%. Its 52-Week High was -10.75% and 52-Week Low was 18.11%.