Leading stocks in today’s market: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Independent Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Independent Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation NYSE:APC Independent Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC Independent Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:APC Independent Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Independent Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 336.86 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation NYSE:APC is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 5.2.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Independent Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.29% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -7.46, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -280.20%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 106.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -60.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.40% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation NYSE:APC Independent Oil & Gas is currently valued at -8.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -20.80%. The Current Ratio of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation NYSE:APC Independent Oil & Gas is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.2 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.26.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of -56.50% and a Gross Margin of 76.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -50.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.88% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.48%.

The current Stock Price for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Independent Oil & Gas is 69.73 with a change in price of -0.54%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC showed a Day High of -4.91% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.10%. Its 52-Week High was -4.91% and 52-Week Low was 148.53%.