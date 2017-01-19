Leading stocks in today’s market: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. As the outstanding stock of Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ:ADI Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Analog Devices, Inc. ADI Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ADI Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a Price Earning Ratio of 26.44, which in return shows a value of 19.39 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ:ADI is valued at 3.95 with a P/S value of 6.54.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.30% that has a Payout Ratio of 59.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.76, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 25.50%. Analog Devices, Inc. ADI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.76% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -0.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ:ADI Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is currently valued at 11.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.50%. The Current Ratio of Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ:ADI Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is 6.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 5.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.34 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.34.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits exhibits an Operating Margin of 30.00% and a Gross Margin of 65.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 25.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.34% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.54%.

The current Stock Price for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is 72.75 with a change in price of -0.36%. Analog Devices, Inc. ADI showed a Day High of -2.77% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.06%. Its 52-Week High was -2.77% and 52-Week Low was 55.27%.