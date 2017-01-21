Leading stocks in today’s market: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Beverages – Brewers has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Brewers. As the outstanding stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE:BUD Beverages – Brewers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD Beverages – Brewers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BUD Beverages – Brewers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Beverages – Brewers has a Price Earning Ratio of 56.33, which in return shows a value of 21.86 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE:BUD is valued at 8.41 with a P/S value of 4.2.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Beverages – Brewers prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.24% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.87, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -10.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 38.17% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE:BUD Beverages – Brewers is currently valued at *TBA. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.30%. The Current Ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE:BUD Beverages – Brewers is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Beverages – Brewers exhibits an Operating Margin of 27.30% and a Gross Margin of 60.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.91% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -11.24%.

The current Stock Price for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Beverages – Brewers is 105.39 with a change in price of 0.51%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD showed a Day High of -7.44% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.23%. Its 52-Week High was -21.28% and 52-Week Low was 7.23%.