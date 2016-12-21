Leading stocks in today’s market: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NYSE:NLY REIT – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY REIT – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NLY REIT – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 88.45, which in return shows a value of 8.93 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NYSE:NLY is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 9.93.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 10.33% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 0.12, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 143.20%. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -1.88% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -27.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -5.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NYSE:NLY REIT – Diversified is currently valued at 0.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.60%. The Current Ratio of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NYSE:NLY REIT – Diversified is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of 41.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 17.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.14% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.78%.

The current Stock Price for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified is 10.3 with a change in price of 0.39%. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY showed a Day High of -1.90% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.78%. Its 52-Week High was -6.50% and 52-Week Low was 35.90%.

