Leading stocks in today’s market: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans has a market capitalization valued at Health Care Plans. As the outstanding stock of Anthem, Inc. NYSE:ANTM Health Care Plans is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Anthem, Inc. ANTM Health Care Plans. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ANTM Health Care Plans and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.34, which in return shows a value of 12.82 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Anthem, Inc. NYSE:ANTM is valued at 1.58 with a P/S value of 0.47.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.76% that has a Payout Ratio of 29.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 8.52, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 4.80%. Anthem, Inc. ANTM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.56% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 6.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.98% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Anthem, Inc. NYSE:ANTM Health Care Plans is currently valued at 3.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.30%. The Current Ratio of Anthem, Inc. NYSE:ANTM Health Care Plans is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.58 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.63.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.00% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.44% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.30%.

The current Stock Price for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans is 144.53 with a change in price of -2.12%. Anthem, Inc. ANTM showed a Day High of -2.52% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 26.42%. Its 52-Week High was -2.52% and 52-Week Low was 27.47%.