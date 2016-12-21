Leading stocks in today’s market: Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insurance Brokers has a market capitalization valued at Insurance Brokers. As the outstanding stock of Aon plc NYSE:AON Insurance Brokers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Aon plc AON Insurance Brokers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AON Insurance Brokers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insurance Brokers has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.69, which in return shows a value of 15.7 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Aon plc NYSE:AON is valued at 2.51 with a P/S value of 2.54.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insurance Brokers prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.18% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 4.70%. Aon plc AON measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 14.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.23% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Aon plc NYSE:AON Insurance Brokers is currently valued at 5.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.90%. The Current Ratio of Aon plc NYSE:AON Insurance Brokers is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.12 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.16.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insurance Brokers exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.10% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.26% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.31%.

The current Stock Price for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insurance Brokers is 112.59 with a change in price of 0.68%. Aon plc AON showed a Day High of -3.43% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.36%. Its 52-Week High was -3.43% and 52-Week Low was 36.03%.