Leading stocks in today’s market: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. As the outstanding stock of Applied Materials, Inc. NASDAQ:AMAT Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:AMAT Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.79, which in return shows a value of 13.17 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Applied Materials, Inc. NASDAQ:AMAT is valued at 1.39 with a P/S value of 3.39.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.18% that has a Payout Ratio of 25.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.55, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 37.30%. Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.69% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 15.63% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Applied Materials, Inc. NASDAQ:AMAT Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is currently valued at 12.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 17.60%. The Current Ratio of Applied Materials, Inc. NASDAQ:AMAT Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 2.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.44 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.46.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.90% and a Gross Margin of 41.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.33% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 24.83%.

The current Stock Price for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 33.84 with a change in price of 0.27%. Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT showed a Day High of -0.85% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.81%. Its 52-Week High was -0.85% and 52-Week Low was 122.80%.