Leading stocks in today’s market: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Property & Casualty Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Property & Casualty Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ:ACGL Property & Casualty Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL Property & Casualty Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ACGL Property & Casualty Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.41, which in return shows a value of 16.66 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ:ACGL is valued at 1.9 with a P/S value of 2.4.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Property & Casualty Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.26, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -32.00%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 17.41% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -4.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.62% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ:ACGL Property & Casualty Insurance is currently valued at 2.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.00%. The Current Ratio of Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ:ACGL Property & Casualty Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.18 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.18.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.80% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.71%.

The current Stock Price for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Property & Casualty Insurance is 86.29 with a change in price of 0.23%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL showed a Day High of -2.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.84%. Its 52-Week High was -2.40% and 52-Week Low was 44.23%.