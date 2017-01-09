Leading stocks in today’s market: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Farm Products has a market capitalization valued at Farm Products. As the outstanding stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company NYSE:ADM Farm Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM Farm Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ADM Farm Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Farm Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.97, which in return shows a value of 15.35 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company NYSE:ADM is valued at 2.5 with a P/S value of 0.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Farm Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.68% that has a Payout Ratio of 44.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -13.00%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 30.15% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.79% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company NYSE:ADM Farm Products is currently valued at 3.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.00%. The Current Ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company NYSE:ADM Farm Products is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.38 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.4.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Farm Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 2.20% and a Gross Margin of 5.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.25% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.77%.

The current Stock Price for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Farm Products is 44.72 with a change in price of -2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM showed a Day High of -5.92% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.28%. Its 52-Week High was -5.92% and 52-Week Low was 54.50%.