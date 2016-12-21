Leading stocks in today’s market: ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. As the outstanding stock of ASML Holding NV NASDAQ:ASML Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of ASML Holding NV ASML Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ASML Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Price Earning Ratio of 36.32, which in return shows a value of 24.43 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for ASML Holding NV NASDAQ:ASML is valued at 4.38 with a P/S value of 7.34.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.10% that has a Payout Ratio of 24.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.02, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 17.80%. ASML Holding NV ASML measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 26.19% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for ASML Holding NV NASDAQ:ASML Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is currently valued at 9.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.70%. The Current Ratio of ASML Holding NV NASDAQ:ASML Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 2.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.28 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.90% and a Gross Margin of 44.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 19.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.32% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.14%.

The current Stock Price for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 110.01 with a change in price of 0.27%. ASML Holding NV ASML showed a Day High of -0.43% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.45%. Its 52-Week High was -1.41% and 52-Week Low was 44.25%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

