Leading stocks in today’s market: AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of AstraZeneca PLC NYSE:AZN Drug Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of AstraZeneca PLC AZN Drug Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AZN Drug Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.79, which in return shows a value of 14.71 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for AstraZeneca PLC NYSE:AZN is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 2.88.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Drug Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.32% that has a Payout Ratio of 97.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.97, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 128.90%. AstraZeneca PLC AZN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -10.90% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -16.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -1.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for AstraZeneca PLC NYSE:AZN Drug Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 3.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.50%. The Current Ratio of AstraZeneca PLC NYSE:AZN Drug Manufacturers – Major is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.13 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.35.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Drug Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.50% and a Gross Margin of 82.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.16% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.15%.

The current Stock Price for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Drug Manufacturers – Major is 27.07 with a change in price of -3.01%. AstraZeneca PLC AZN showed a Day High of -7.17% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.95%. Its 52-Week High was -21.71% and 52-Week Low was 5.95%.