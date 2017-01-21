Leading stocks in today’s market: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts has a market capitalization valued at Auto Parts. As the outstanding stock of Autoliv, Inc. NYSE:ALV Auto Parts is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Autoliv, Inc. ALV Auto Parts. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ALV Auto Parts and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.61, which in return shows a value of 15.91 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Autoliv, Inc. NYSE:ALV is valued at 2.38 with a P/S value of 1.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.04% that has a Payout Ratio of 33.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.84, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.10%. Autoliv, Inc. ALV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.29% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -4.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.98% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Autoliv, Inc. NYSE:ALV Auto Parts is currently valued at 7.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.20%. The Current Ratio of Autoliv, Inc. NYSE:ALV Auto Parts is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.41.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.90% and a Gross Margin of 20.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.32% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.34%.

The current Stock Price for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts is 113.64 with a change in price of 0.54%. Autoliv, Inc. ALV showed a Day High of -2.81% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.52%. Its 52-Week High was -8.87% and 52-Week Low was 22.52%.