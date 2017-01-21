Leading stocks in today’s market: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Residential. As the outstanding stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. NYSE:AVB REIT – Residential is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB REIT – Residential. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:AVB REIT – Residential and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.75, which in return shows a value of 37.28 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. NYSE:AVB is valued at 54.78 with a P/S value of 12.13.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.05% that has a Payout Ratio of 72.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.87, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 12.10%. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -26.57% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 38.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 0.47% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. NYSE:AVB REIT – Residential is currently valued at 6.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.40%. The Current Ratio of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. NYSE:AVB REIT – Residential is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.68 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential exhibits an Operating Margin of 29.90% and a Gross Margin of 66.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 51.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.34% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.92%.

The current Stock Price for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential is 176.97 with a change in price of 1.00%. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB showed a Day High of -2.06% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.64%. Its 52-Week High was -5.83% and 52-Week Low was 13.52%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment