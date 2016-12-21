Leading stocks in today’s market: Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. As the outstanding stock of Baker Hughes Incorporated NYSE:BHI Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Baker Hughes Incorporated BHI Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BHI Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 131.88 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Baker Hughes Incorporated NYSE:BHI is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 2.59.

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.04% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -7.65, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -214.70%. Baker Hughes Incorporated BHI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 127.40% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -33.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 45.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Baker Hughes Incorporated NYSE:BHI Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is currently valued at -15.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -8.60%. The Current Ratio of Baker Hughes Incorporated NYSE:BHI Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is 4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.22 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.23.

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of -27.40% and a Gross Margin of -1.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -31.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.82% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 31.45%.

The current Stock Price for Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is 65.28 with a change in price of 0.20%. Baker Hughes Incorporated BHI showed a Day High of -4.83% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 28.40%. Its 52-Week High was -4.83% and 52-Week Low was 76.22%.

