Leading stocks in today’s market: Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Packaging & Containers has a market capitalization valued at Packaging & Containers. As the outstanding stock of Ball Corporation NYSE:BLL Packaging & Containers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ball Corporation BLL Packaging & Containers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BLL Packaging & Containers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Packaging & Containers has a Price Earning Ratio of 41.81, which in return shows a value of 17.72 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ball Corporation NYSE:BLL is valued at 4.75 with a P/S value of 1.58.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Packaging & Containers prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.68% that has a Payout Ratio of 27.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.83, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -39.60%. Ball Corporation BLL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 24.62% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -7.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ball Corporation NYSE:BLL Packaging & Containers is currently valued at 1.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.00%. The Current Ratio of Ball Corporation NYSE:BLL Packaging & Containers is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.08 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.18.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Packaging & Containers exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.00% and a Gross Margin of 19.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.72% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.59%.

The current Stock Price for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Packaging & Containers is 76.62 with a change in price of 0.41%. Ball Corporation BLL showed a Day High of -6.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.78%. Its 52-Week High was -6.68% and 52-Week Low was 23.86%.

