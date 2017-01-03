Leading stocks in today’s market: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks has a market capitalization valued at Foreign Regional Banks. As the outstanding stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. NYSE:BBVA Foreign Regional Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA Foreign Regional Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BBVA Foreign Regional Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 12, which in return shows a value of 10.18 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. NYSE:BBVA is valued at 0.67 with a P/S value of 1.51.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.02% that has a Payout Ratio of 16.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -13.60%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 25.47% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -17.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. NYSE:BBVA Foreign Regional Banks is currently valued at 0.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.10%. The Current Ratio of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. NYSE:BBVA Foreign Regional Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.61 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 47.10% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.54% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.06%.

The current Stock Price for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks is 6.77 with a change in price of 1.35%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA showed a Day High of -6.49% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.09%. Its 52-Week High was -8.85% and 52-Week Low was 36.02%.