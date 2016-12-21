Leading stocks in today’s market: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of Banco Santander-Chile NYSE:BSAC Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Banco Santander-Chile BSAC Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BSAC Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.31, which in return shows a value of 13 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Banco Santander-Chile NYSE:BSAC is valued at 2.89 with a P/S value of 3.27.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.94% that has a Payout Ratio of 75.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.43, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -21.20%. Banco Santander-Chile BSAC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.72% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -2.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Banco Santander-Chile NYSE:BSAC Money Center Banks is currently valued at 1.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.50%. The Current Ratio of Banco Santander-Chile NYSE:BSAC Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.06 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.06.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 40.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 20.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.91% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.81%.

The current Stock Price for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Money Center Banks is 21.63 with a change in price of -1.14%. Banco Santander-Chile BSAC showed a Day High of -7.96% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.97%. Its 52-Week High was -7.96% and 52-Week Low was 45.40%.