Leading stocks in today’s market: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a market capitalization valued at Medical Instruments & Supplies. As the outstanding stock of Baxter International Inc. NYSE:BAX Medical Instruments & Supplies is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Baxter International Inc. BAX Medical Instruments & Supplies. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BAX Medical Instruments & Supplies and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a Price Earning Ratio of 4.96, which in return shows a value of 20.64 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Baxter International Inc. NYSE:BAX is valued at 0.36 with a P/S value of 2.39.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Medical Instruments & Supplies prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.18% that has a Payout Ratio of 5.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 8.89, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -79.90%. Baxter International Inc. BAX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.00% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -21.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Baxter International Inc. NYSE:BAX Medical Instruments & Supplies is currently valued at 28.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.40%. The Current Ratio of Baxter International Inc. NYSE:BAX Medical Instruments & Supplies is 2.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.33 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.33.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Medical Instruments & Supplies exhibits an Operating Margin of -10.70% and a Gross Margin of 38.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 48.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -4.24% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.96%.

The current Stock Price for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Medical Instruments & Supplies is 44.26 with a change in price of 0.35%. Baxter International Inc. BAX showed a Day High of -11.52% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.61%. Its 52-Week High was -11.52% and 52-Week Low was 31.45%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment