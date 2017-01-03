Leading stocks in today’s market: BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks has a market capitalization valued at Regional – Southeast Banks. As the outstanding stock of BB&T Corporation NYSE:BBT Regional – Southeast Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of BB&T Corporation BBT Regional – Southeast Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BBT Regional – Southeast Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.51, which in return shows a value of 15.12 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for BB&T Corporation NYSE:BBT is valued at 3.18 with a P/S value of 5.45.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.55% that has a Payout Ratio of 41.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.69, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -6.20%. BB&T Corporation BBT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.75% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.51% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for BB&T Corporation NYSE:BBT Regional – Southeast Banks is currently valued at 1.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.00%. The Current Ratio of BB&T Corporation NYSE:BBT Regional – Southeast Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.84 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.84.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 81.10% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 30.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.42% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 25.24%.

The current Stock Price for BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks is 47.02 with a change in price of 0.64%. BB&T Corporation BBT showed a Day High of -1.73% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 25.98%. Its 52-Week High was -1.73% and 52-Week Low was 60.77%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

