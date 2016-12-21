Leading stocks in today’s market: BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Telecom Services – Domestic has a market capitalization valued at Telecom Services – Domestic. As the outstanding stock of BCE Inc. NYSE:BCE Telecom Services – Domestic is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of BCE Inc. BCE Telecom Services – Domestic. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BCE Telecom Services – Domestic and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Telecom Services – Domestic has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.16, which in return shows a value of 15.79 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for BCE Inc. NYSE:BCE is valued at 4.32 with a P/S value of 2.31.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Telecom Services – Domestic prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.84% that has a Payout Ratio of 85.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.37, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 0.20%. BCE Inc. BCE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.78% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 4.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for BCE Inc. NYSE:BCE Telecom Services – Domestic is currently valued at 5.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.10%. The Current Ratio of BCE Inc. NYSE:BCE Telecom Services – Domestic is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.33 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.73.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Telecom Services – Domestic exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.60% and a Gross Margin of 69.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.90% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.61%.

The current Stock Price for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Telecom Services – Domestic is 42.87 with a change in price of -0.17%. BCE Inc. BCE showed a Day High of -6.53% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.68%. Its 52-Week High was -10.55% and 52-Week Low was 24.81%.