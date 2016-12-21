Leading stocks in today’s market: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a market capitalization valued at Medical Instruments & Supplies. As the outstanding stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company NYSE:BDX Medical Instruments & Supplies is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX Medical Instruments & Supplies. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BDX Medical Instruments & Supplies and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a Price Earning Ratio of 36.96, which in return shows a value of 15.81 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Becton, Dickinson and Company NYSE:BDX is valued at 3.53 with a P/S value of 2.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Medical Instruments & Supplies prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.76% that has a Payout Ratio of 57.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.5, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 34.00%. Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.42% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -3.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.48% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Becton, Dickinson and Company NYSE:BDX Medical Instruments & Supplies is currently valued at 3.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.90%. The Current Ratio of Becton, Dickinson and Company NYSE:BDX Medical Instruments & Supplies is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.38 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.51.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Medical Instruments & Supplies exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.40% and a Gross Margin of 48.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.76% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.46%.

The current Stock Price for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Medical Instruments & Supplies is 166.23 with a change in price of 0.05%. Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX showed a Day High of -7.15% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.06%. Its 52-Week High was -8.14% and 52-Week Low was 30.50%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment