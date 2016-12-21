Leading stocks in today’s market: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Asset Management has a market capitalization valued at Asset Management. As the outstanding stock of BlackRock, Inc. NYSE:BLK Asset Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of BlackRock, Inc. BLK Asset Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BLK Asset Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Asset Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.94, which in return shows a value of 17.97 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for BlackRock, Inc. NYSE:BLK is valued at 1.95 with a P/S value of 5.82.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Asset Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.30% that has a Payout Ratio of 46.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 19.03, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.80%. BlackRock, Inc. BLK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 15.11% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 13.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.73% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for BlackRock, Inc. NYSE:BLK Asset Management is currently valued at 1.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.20%. The Current Ratio of BlackRock, Inc. NYSE:BLK Asset Management is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.17 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.17.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Asset Management exhibits an Operating Margin of 40.30% and a Gross Margin of 88.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 28.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.40% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.33%.

The current Stock Price for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Asset Management is 394.03 with a change in price of -1.11%. BlackRock, Inc. BLK showed a Day High of -1.36% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.69%. Its 52-Week High was -1.36% and 52-Week Low was 44.08%.