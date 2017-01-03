Leading stocks in today’s market: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) REIT – Office has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Office. As the outstanding stock of Boston Properties, Inc. NYSE:BXP REIT – Office is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Boston Properties, Inc. BXP REIT – Office. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BXP REIT – Office and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) REIT – Office has a Price Earning Ratio of 39.31, which in return shows a value of 47.46 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Boston Properties, Inc. NYSE:BXP is valued at 4.91 with a P/S value of 7.62.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) REIT – Office prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.39% that has a Payout Ratio of 74.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.2, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 31.70%. Boston Properties, Inc. BXP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -2.14% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 27.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Boston Properties, Inc. NYSE:BXP REIT – Office is currently valued at 2.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.60%. The Current Ratio of Boston Properties, Inc. NYSE:BXP REIT – Office is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.78 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.78.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) REIT – Office exhibits an Operating Margin of 34.50% and a Gross Margin of 64.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 21.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.68% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.39%.

The current Stock Price for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) REIT – Office is 125.78 with a change in price of 1.71%. Boston Properties, Inc. BXP showed a Day High of -3.15% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.31%. Its 52-Week High was -11.72% and 52-Week Low was 19.75%.