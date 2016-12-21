Leading stocks in today’s market: BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products has a market capitalization valued at Meat Products. As the outstanding stock of BRF S.A. NYSE:BRFS Meat Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of BRF S.A. BRFS Meat Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BRFS Meat Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.5, which in return shows a value of 19.08 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for BRF S.A. NYSE:BRFS is valued at 12.27 with a P/S value of 1.17.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.31% that has a Payout Ratio of 35.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.54, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 41.80%. BRF S.A. BRFS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 320.23% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 30.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.08% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for BRF S.A. NYSE:BRFS Meat Products is currently valued at 3.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.10%. The Current Ratio of BRF S.A. NYSE:BRFS Meat Products is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.17 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.5.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.40% and a Gross Margin of 25.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -11.39% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.41%.

The current Stock Price for BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Meat Products is 13.95 with a change in price of 0.58%. BRF S.A. BRFS showed a Day High of -22.54% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 1.38%. Its 52-Week High was -23.01% and 52-Week Low was 28.16%.