Leading stocks in today’s market: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company NYSE:BMY Drug Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY Drug Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BMY Drug Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.1, which in return shows a value of 19.6 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company NYSE:BMY is valued at 1.62 with a P/S value of 5.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Drug Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.67% that has a Payout Ratio of 75.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.01, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -22.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.08% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -12.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 18.02% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company NYSE:BMY Drug Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 10.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.60%. The Current Ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company NYSE:BMY Drug Manufacturers – Major is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.37 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Drug Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 24.70% and a Gross Margin of 75.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 18.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.80% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.90%.

The current Stock Price for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Drug Manufacturers – Major is 58.44 with a change in price of -0.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY showed a Day High of -2.49% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.19%. Its 52-Week High was -23.70% and 52-Week Low was 19.19%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

